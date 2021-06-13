Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.25

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

