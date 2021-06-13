Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.49

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.49 and last traded at $40.83, with a volume of 858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on WHD. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 117,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 18,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

