CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 6.6%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.79 and last traded at $98.80. Approximately 1,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 947,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.
CVAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.34.
CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
