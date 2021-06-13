CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Down 6.6%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) shares dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $95.79 and last traded at $98.80. Approximately 1,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 947,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.80.

CVAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CureVac by 565.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. 7.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

