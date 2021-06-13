Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) PT Raised to $30.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPRT. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after buying an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after buying an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

