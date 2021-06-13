Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $134.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLK. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth $153,283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $27,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,062.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 352,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,272,000 after acquiring an additional 321,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1,108.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 287,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 264,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

