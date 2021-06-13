Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

TAP opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,843 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,793,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,408,000 after buying an additional 3,441,313 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

