Brokerages Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to Post $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of PAGP opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Plains GP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Plains GP by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

