CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Shares of MTBC opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.92. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $170,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bill Korn sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $348,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,800 shares in the company, valued at $323,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,041 shares of company stock worth $521,896 over the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

