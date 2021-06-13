Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Argus from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.47.

Shares of CCL opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

