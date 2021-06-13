CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) PT Lowered to $28.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering cut CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CVR Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 57,372 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CVR Energy by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,101,000 after purchasing an additional 274,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

