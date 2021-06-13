Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells equipment and related disposable or consumable items and other products for use primarily by the dental practitioner. The company’s principal product is The Wand(TM), a computer controlled painless injection system enabling the practitioner to more quickly and effectively anesthetize patients in certain dental applications. The company also markets and sells: SplatrFree(TM) disposable prophy angles and related consumable products; and clinically oriented dental products. “

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78. Milestone Scientific has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 278.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

