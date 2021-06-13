Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 264,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $6,614,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,170.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 30,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $840,921.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,299,985 shares of company stock worth $34,703,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.