Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 28.58 and last traded at 28.21. 73,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,202,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.65.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.