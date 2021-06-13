PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.60

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.60 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 23461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.52.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

Get PPD alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,254. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $786,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,816,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 209,867 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPD by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 389,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPD Company Profile (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.