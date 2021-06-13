Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 5.2%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.62. Approximately 13,430 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,970,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $957.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $719,746.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,811. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.