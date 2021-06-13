IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 3.7%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s share price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.30 and last traded at $6.30. 8,518 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 620,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $567.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.68.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Pravin Dugel sold 28,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $179,428.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

