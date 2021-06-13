Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $107.44

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.44 and last traded at $107.44, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.53. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Endava by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

