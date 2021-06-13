Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Down 5.5%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.24 and last traded at $76.24. Approximately 8,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,617,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,784,963.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

