Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Trading 4.9% Higher

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $182.15 and last traded at $180.89. 4,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

