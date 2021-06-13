Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Up 6.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.65 and last traded at $42.51. 2,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $574.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,550,300. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $877,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 33,831 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 31,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after buying an additional 26,608 shares during the last quarter. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

