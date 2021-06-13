Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 184,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,150,164 shares.The stock last traded at $222.91 and had previously closed at $225.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $120.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

