Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Increases By 2,352.9%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 2,352.9% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INTV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.52. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

