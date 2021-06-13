Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Increases By 2,352.9%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 2,352.9% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of INTV opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 3.52. Integrated Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.
Integrated Ventures Company Profile
