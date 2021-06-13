Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPHS opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sophiris Bio has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.
Sophiris Bio Company Profile
