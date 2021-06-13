Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VRUS stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Verus International

Verus International, Inc supplies consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United States. The company provides frozen foods, primarily meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

