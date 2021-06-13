Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VRUS stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Verus International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18.
About Verus International
