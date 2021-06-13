Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 75,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,482,052 shares.The stock last traded at $77.32 and had previously closed at $79.35.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

