Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 75,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,482,052 shares.The stock last traded at $77.32 and had previously closed at $79.35.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CHWY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Cfra began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.96, a P/E/G ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.08.
In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. First Command Bank bought a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
