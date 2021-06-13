NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 2,456.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NULGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

Get NuLegacy Gold alerts:

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.