NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 2,456.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NULGF opened at $0.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.19.
About NuLegacy Gold
