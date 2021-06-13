Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PATH. Oppenheimer began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.89.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $71.50 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.83.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07.

In related news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

