Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLL. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2,819.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

