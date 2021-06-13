The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $47.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.91.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.