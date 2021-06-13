ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.67. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.56 million, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.