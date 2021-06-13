Needham & Company LLC Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $39.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.20.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $629.26 million, a PE ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna Anne Soloway sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $934,822.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,955 shares of company stock worth $2,054,856. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $4,326,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 54,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

