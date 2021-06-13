nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NCNO. Barclays decreased their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nCino from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. nCino presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.22.

nCino stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.80. nCino has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -116.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $906,983.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,375 shares in the company, valued at $65,355,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,696 shares of company stock worth $30,921,715. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,212,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,761,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nCino by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 720,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

