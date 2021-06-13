BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of BLFS opened at $38.00 on Friday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $105,590.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,344.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $401,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 213,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,399.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,428 shares of company stock worth $8,877,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.