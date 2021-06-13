REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 37,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 355,449 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $16.00.

Specifically, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,366,714.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,742 shares of company stock valued at $792,617 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group Company Profile (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.