Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.21.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $240.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a PE ratio of -63.32. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.15.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 791,937 shares of company stock worth $183,337,250 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.