Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,747.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth $48,000.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

