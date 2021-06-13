Bank of America Upgrades OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Buy

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $35.45 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $85,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

