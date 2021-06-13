TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $30,195.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares in the company, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,621 shares of company stock worth $5,574,328. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in TriNet Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in TriNet Group by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

