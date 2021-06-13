IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $180.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $278.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IAC. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.87.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $152.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.56.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.49) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

