Dollarama’s (DOL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

DOL stock opened at C$55.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.17. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$44.45 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

