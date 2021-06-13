Dollarama’s (DOL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$62.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Barclays increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins reissued a hold rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$55.75 on Wednesday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$44.45 and a 1-year high of C$58.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.80.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.56. The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollarama will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.23, for a total transaction of C$749,718.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,117,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$63,969,050.68. Insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last quarter.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

