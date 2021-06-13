Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Up to $14.64

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.64, but opened at $15.10. Inventiva shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 220 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IVA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Inventiva as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Inventiva (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

