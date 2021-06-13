Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.53 and last traded at $7.50. 8,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,589,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,208 shares of company stock worth $84,413. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

