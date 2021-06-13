17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.02. Approximately 3,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,529,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YQ. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at $117,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

