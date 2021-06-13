Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Trading Down 3.6%

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $127.80 and last traded at $127.80. 9,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 896,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

