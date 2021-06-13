United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading 3.9% Higher

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) traded up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.07. 5,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,403,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

