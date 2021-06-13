FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 482.4% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the first quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $987,000.

ASET opened at $34.41 on Friday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.32.

