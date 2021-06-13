ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the May 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AACG opened at $3.19 on Friday. ATA Creativity Global has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.32.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, K-12 education assessment, and other educational services.

