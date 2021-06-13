Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amesite stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71. Amesite has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

Get Amesite alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 45,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $195,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,161,588.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,375,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,084.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,190.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amesite by 1,006.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth about $56,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.