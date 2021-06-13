Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amesite stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71. Amesite has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.06.
In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 45,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $195,252.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,854,833 shares in the company, valued at $12,161,588.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 36,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $91,921.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,375,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,084.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 486,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,190.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
