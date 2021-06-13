Zacks Investment Research Lowers SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

SecureWorks stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.11. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.05.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 722,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after buying an additional 194,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SecureWorks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.